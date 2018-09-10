Eni says Zohr field offshore Egypt now producing 2B cf/day

Eni (NYSE:E) says its Zohr field offshore Egypt is now producing 2B cf/day, which is equivalent to ~365K boe/per day, a result achieved less than a year after first gas in December 2017.

Eni cites the start-up of the fifth production unit, backed by the eight gas producers and a new sealine, commissioned last month and confirming the program pursued by Eni and its partner Egyptian Natural Gas Holding aimed to reach a plateau in excess of 2.7B cf/day in 2019.

The Zohr field, which is the largest gas discovery ever made in Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, is located within the offshore Shorouk Block, where Eni holds a 50% stake, Rosneft 30%, BP 10% and Mubadala Petroleum 10%.