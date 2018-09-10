Analyst upgrades SS&C on attractive entry point

Deutsche Bank upgrades SS&C Tech (NASDAQ:SSNC) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $57 to $72, a 35% upside to Friday’s close.

Analyst Ashish Sabadra says the “pullback on Intralinks acquisition concerns has created an attractive entry point given the strategic rationale as well as favorable financials.”

The analyst sees minimal integration risk and expects SSNC to report solid beats and raises over the next few quarters.

SS&C shares are up 1.2% premarket to $53.97.

Previously: SS&C -2.9% on analyst downgrade for Intralinks buy (Sept. 7)