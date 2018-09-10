FDA accepts Endocyte's rPFS as an alternative primary endpoint of the VISION trial in addition to OS

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) announces that following a meeting with the FDA, it was determined that radiographic Progression Free Survival ((rPFS)) is an appropriate efficacy endpoint in the ongoing phase 3 VISION trial to support the submission of a NDA for full FDA approval of Lu-PSMA-617 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The alternative primary endpoints of the trial agreed to by the FDA are rPFSand overall survival (OS). A positive assessment on either is sufficient for full approval.

The Company also retained the final, fully powered OS analysis, which is expected to occur near the end of 2020. rPFS analysis for full approval is expected to occur before the end of 2019.

The rPFS analysis will include approximately 450 rPFS events.