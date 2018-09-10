Walgreens acquires pharmacy files from Fred's

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announces that it acquired pharmacy files from 185 Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) pharmacies for $165M.

The transaction is part of a previously announced plan by Fred’s to unlock shareholder value by monetizing non-core assets through strategic transactions.

Fred’s says it will continue to operate its retail stores at most of these locations after the pharmacies close.

Once the transaction is complete, Fred’s will continue to operate approximately 162 pharmacies across nearly 600 stores.

On the Walgreens side, the deal gives the company increased exposure in the Southeastern U.S.

The companies expect the file transfers to begin in Q4.

FRED +31.5% premarket to $2.15.

Source: Press Release