Report: Intel will outsource some 14nm production to TSMC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will outsource part of its 14nm production to TSMC (NYSE:TSM) due to tight in-house capacity, according to Digitimes sources.

Intel wants to prioritize its high-margin products, server processors and chipsets. The company will outsource production of the entry-level H310 and several other 300 series desktop processors.

The company's 14nm chip supply fell short of demand by up to 50%, according to the sources. The tight supply could stem from Intel delaying its 10nm chips now expected to launch in 2H19.

Intel shares are up 0.5% premarket to $46.70.

