Opiant Pharmaceuticals signs manufacturing agreement with Consort Medical for OPNT003 for treatment of opioid overdose

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Consort Medical (OTC:CSRMF) announces a development and manufacturing agreement for Opiant’s OPNT003 (intranasal nalmefene), a potent, long-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Under this agreement, Aesica and Bespak, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Consort, will work with Opiant to produce a pre-filled delivery nasal spray with nalmefene.

Opiant intends to initiate a confirmatory pharmacokinetic study in early 2019 and anticipates a NDA for the drug and intranasal delivery device combination in 2020.

Opiant retains full commercial rights to OPNT­003, and this development work is largely funded by a $7.4M National Institutes of Health grant.

Financial terms are not disclosed.