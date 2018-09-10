Opiant Pharmaceuticals signs manufacturing agreement with Consort Medical for OPNT003 for treatment of opioid overdose

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Consort Medical (OTC:CSRMF) announces a development and manufacturing agreement for Opiant’s OPNT003 (intranasal nalmefene), a potent, long-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Under this agreement, Aesica and Bespak, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Consort, will work with Opiant to produce a pre-filled delivery nasal spray with nalmefene.
Opiant intends to initiate a confirmatory pharmacokinetic study in early 2019 and anticipates a NDA for the drug and intranasal delivery device combination in 2020.
Opiant retains full commercial rights to OPNT003, and this development work is largely funded by a $7.4M National Institutes of Health grant.
Financial terms are not disclosed.
