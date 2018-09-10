Pharmagreen receives green light from regional government for its biotech tissue culture complex project

Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCPK:PHBI) announces that its Canadian subsidiary, WFS Pharmagreen Inc., formally submitted its proposal to the Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area Services Committee for the construction of the 62,000 square foot Cannabis Biotech Complex, in Deroche, B.C., Canada.

This complex is designed for the production of cannabis tissue cultured starter plantlets. The proposed development was unanimously approved by this committee.

Pharmagreen’s application to Health Canada submitted in June for its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations license is currently at the review stage.