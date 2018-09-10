Masimo announces FDA clearance of RAS-45 sensor for infant and neonatal patients

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announces FDA clearance of RAS-45, an acoustic respiration sensor for rainbow Acoustic Monitoring (RAM), for infant and neonatal patients.

RAM could previously be used to monitor adult and pediatric patients greater than 10 kg using RAS-125c and RAS-45 sensors. With clearance of the RAS-45 sensor for infant and neonatal patients, acoustic respiration rate measurement is now, for the first time, possible for patients of all sizes, including neonates, in the U.S.

RAM is available on most rainbow SET-ready platforms.