Optex Systems announces over $7M in new contracts

Optex Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS) has been awarded over $7Mn in new contracts to date during Q4.

Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex stated, “This increase in our backlog shows the continuing partnership between Optex, our Prime Customers, and the United States Department of Defense. Optex continues to support both the new production of armored vehicles and the ongoing repair and refurbishment programs. If today’s soldiers are inside the armored vehicles and monitoring the environment outside the vehicles, this is executed through Optex Products.”