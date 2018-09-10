Fuel Tech awarded air pollution control orders totaling $15.8M, shares up 13% premarket

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) has received multiple air pollution control contracts from customers in the US and China, having an aggregate value of ~ $15.8M.

“We are excited to increase our presence in the natural gas power markets,” said Vincent J. Arnone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “SCR technology continues to gain a stronger position in our technology portfolio, and this new award highlights the flexibility and adaptability of Fuel Tech’s emissions control solutions portfolio in a time when the use of natural gas as a fuel source is rapidly evolving.”