MarineMax adds new marina in Northeast

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) announces that it expanded its presence in the U.S. Northeast by acquiring Bay Pointe Marina in Massachusetts for an undisclosed amount.

The company says Bay Pointe Marina is a well-recognized and established full service marina serving the greater Boston market and is located on the Town River in Quincy.

"Strategically adding marinas in key markets, is an important component of our ongoing strategy to expand our retail operations and grow our market share," says MarineMax COO Brett McGill.

Source: Press Release