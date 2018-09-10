Plains All American found guilty in 2015 California oil spill

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) was found guilty by a California jury late Friday of nine criminal charges for causing a 2015 oil spill that was the state's worst coastal spill in 25 years.

The jury in Santa Barbara County reached its verdict following a four-month trial, finding PAA guilty of a felony count of failing to properly maintain its pipeline and eight misdemeanor charges, including killing marine mammals and protected sea birds.

PAA says its operation of the pipeline met or exceeded legal and industry standards, and believes the jury erred in its verdict on one count where California law allowed a conviction under a standard of negligence.