TRACON Pharmaceuticals announces publication of Phase 1b results for TRC105 in combination with Inlyta in patients with advanced or metastatic RCC

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announces the publication of results from a Phase 1b clinical trial combining TRC105 with Inlyta (axitinib) in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The open-label Phase 1b study enrolled a total of 18 patients who had received at least one prior line of therapy with a VEGF receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor ((VEGFR TKI)). All patients in the trial received a combination of TRC105 and Inlyta. The data are summarized in the table below.

The objective response rate seen in the large subgroup of VEGFR TKI-refractory patients treated with Inlyta was 11.3%, and median progression-free survival was 4.8 months.

The publication also notes that plasma levels of TGF-β receptor 3 (betaglycan) at baseline were significantly higher in patients who experienced a partial response, while levels of osteopontin were significantly lower at baseline for patients that achieved a partial response.

Both markers correlated with time on study and their potential prognostic value are being investigated in the ongoing Phase 2b TRAXAR study. The trial completed enrollment of 150 patients in Q3 2017 and top-line data are expected to be available in December.