Five Prime launches late-stage study of bemarituzumab + chemo in gastric cancer or GEJ; shares up 2%

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX +1.6% ) has completed the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/3 clinical trial evaluating FPA144 (bemarituzumab) plus chemotherapy in treatment-naive patients with advanced gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer. The Phase 3 portion has now been initiated.

The primary endpoint of the study, called FIGHT, will be overall survival. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival and objective response rate.

Bemarituzumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called FGFR2b, an oncogene overexpressed in up to 35% of gastric cancer cases.