Ulta Beauty remains top pick at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer keeps Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) slotted as a Top Pick as it sees shares still compelling at 24X near-term EPS estimates.

Analyst Rupesh Parikh: "We now believe phase one of the rally is complete with shares reflecting the bottoming out of comp trends and baking in earnings accretion related to tax reform. We see an attractive phase two driven by the potential for comps to reaccelerate to 7-8% and prospects for a beat-and-raise story from here."

Oppenheimer has a 12-18 month price target of $340 on ULTA.