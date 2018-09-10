Science Applications International down 7.9% post Q2 results

Science Applications International (SAIC -7.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 3.7% Y/Y to $1.12B.

Q2 Overall margins: Operating increased 110 bps to 6.6%; Adj. operating increased 90 bps to 6.6%; EBITDA increased to 100 bps to 7.5% & Adj. EBITDA increased 80 bps to 7.5%.

Deployed $22M of capital, consisting of $13M in cash dividends and a $9M term loan repayment.

No plan share repurchases were made as SAIC evaluated alternative capital deployment opportunities including the pending acquisition of Engility.

Net bookings for the quarter were ~$ 1.5B.

Book-to-bill ratio was 1.4.

The company estimated backlog of signed business orders of ~$10.5B of which $2.1B was funded.

