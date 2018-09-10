Bank7 launches initial public offering of common stock

Bank7 (BSVN) has launched initial public offering of 2.825M common stock and certain selling shareholders intend to offer 500K shares.

The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $21.00 per share.

The selling shareholders would grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 498,750 shares.

Bank7 Corp. has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “BSVN.”

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund a cash distribution to its existing shareholders and for general corporate purposes.