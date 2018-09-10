Perma-Pipe International awarded a $15M contract in Saudi Arabia

Perma-Pipe International (PPIH +1.1% ) announced that its subsidiary Perma-Pipe Saudi Arabia LLC has been awarded a contract in excess of $15M by Italy’s Saipem S.p.A.

The contract is for the provision of a thermal insulation system, field joints, and a leak detection system for two 55 kms (110 kms in total), 30-inch diameter, low sulphur fuel oil lines for Kuwait Oil Company’s New Refinery Project in Kuwait.

The project will begin execution in Perma-Pipe’s facilities in 4Q18 and will be completed in mid-2019.