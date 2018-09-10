Stocks open slightly higher but techs lag

Stocks open modestly higher, trying to rebound from last week's losses; S&P +0.3% , Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finishes +0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite closes -1.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, CBS -2.2% following the departure of chairman and CEO Les Moonves, who has been accused of sexual harassment. Meanwhile, Tesla +4.3% after CEO Elon Musk told employees that the company is "about to have the most amazing quarter in our history."

Only one of the 11 S&P sectors is in the red, but that's the top-weighted tech sector ( -0.1% ) after dropping nearly 3% last week; within the tech space, Apple is notably week, -1.5% .

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices are roughly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.94%, and the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% at 95.00.