China Online Education up 2.4% post Q2 results

China Online Education (COE +2.4% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 46.9% Y/Y to RMB 281.7M, the increase was primarily attributed to an increase in the number of active students and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average revenue per active student.

The number of active students in Q2 were 195.5K, an increase of 28.8% Y/Y.

Gross billings were RMB420M (+18.3% Y/Y); percentage of gross billings contributed by K-12 students was 83.5%.

K-12 mass-market one-on-one offering of 278 (+50.6% Y/Y); K-12 American Academy one-on-one offering 29.2 (-57.2% Y/Y) & K-12 small class offering were 43.5.

Gross margin increased 280 bps to 65.7%.

Total operating expenses were RMB261.7M (+1.3% Y/Y) the increase was mainly the result of increases in S&M, partially offset by decreases of product development, and G&A expenses.

Total cash, equivalents, time deposits and short-term investments of RMB601.5M.

The Company had deferred revenues of RMB1,390.6M.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB 295-300M, which would represent an increase of ~24.9%-27.1% Y/Y; Gross billings of RMB 410-420M, which would represent an increase of ~16%-18.8% Y/Y.

