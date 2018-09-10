Delcath Systems up 21% following $2.5M capital raise

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Delcath Systems (DCTH +21.4% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 19K shares, in reaction to its $2.5M capital raise.

In an 8-K filed after the close on Friday, September 7, the company disclosed that it raised gross proceeds of $2.5M via the sale of ~$3.3M face value of its 8% Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes, ~2M warrants and ~23.8M pre-funded warrants to Discover Growth Fund, LLC.

It also dropped the conversion price to $1.75 on its notes issued on June 4, 2018 and July 20, 2018 and agreed that the first $2.5M raised from its rights offering and 50% of its future financings will be allocated to satisfying this debt. The number of warrants under the July 20 deal has been raised to ~22.2M from ~13M.