Tapinator repurchases and cancels all of its preferred shares

Tapinator (OTCQB:TAPM +22.1%) has repurchased 1,354 shares of the Company's Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for a purchase price of $270.83/share.
Post transaction, the Company will have no Preferred Stock outstanding in any class.
Ilya Nikolayev, CEO of Tapinator, also commented, "This transaction is a testament to the strong conviction we currently maintain for our core mobile gaming and applications business. By repurchasing a significant quantity of our own shares, we hope to send a strong signal to the market that the recent price decline is contrary to our belief in the fundamental health and outlook for Tapinator."
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox