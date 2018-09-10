Tapinator repurchases and cancels all of its preferred shares

Tapinator (OTCQB:TAPM +22.1% ) has repurchased 1,354 shares of the Company's Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for a purchase price of $270.83/share.

Post transaction, the Company will have no Preferred Stock outstanding in any class.

Ilya Nikolayev, CEO of Tapinator, also commented, "This transaction is a testament to the strong conviction we currently maintain for our core mobile gaming and applications business. By repurchasing a significant quantity of our own shares, we hope to send a strong signal to the market that the recent price decline is contrary to our belief in the fundamental health and outlook for Tapinator."

