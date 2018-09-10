Nomura recommends buying into Macau weakness

Nomura attributes the carnage in the Macau sector to comments made by several junket operators such as SunCity on flattish VIP volume expectations for 2019.
Analyst Harry Curtis notes that the large sell-off in many Macau names doesn't correspond to the only 2% to 2.5% downward adjustment that needs to be made to 2019 estimates to account for the forecast. "We believe this decline is too severe, especially since Macau’s growth rate is one of the strongest globally, and growth in table supply is limited to 3% annually," writes Curtis.
Curtis recommends buying Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -2.8%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.5%) and MGM Resorts (MGM +0.9%) on the weakness. He sees rising free cash flow yields as the company's project capex winds down. He also notes the lower valuations of the trio in comparison to Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.8%).
Now read: Consumer Cyclical WallStar Gains: Salem' 84%, International Game' 56%, And Unique's 50% Lead 50 In September »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox