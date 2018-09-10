Nomura recommends buying into Macau weakness

Nomura attributes the carnage in the Macau sector to comments made by several junket operators such as SunCity on flattish VIP volume expectations for 2019.

Analyst Harry Curtis notes that the large sell-off in many Macau names doesn't correspond to the only 2% to 2.5% downward adjustment that needs to be made to 2019 estimates to account for the forecast. "We believe this decline is too severe, especially since Macau’s growth rate is one of the strongest globally, and growth in table supply is limited to 3% annually," writes Curtis.