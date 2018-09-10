Eros +5% on iQiyi partnership

Eros International and iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) to provide Indian movies through the Chinese streaming service.

The Baidu-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) iQiyi signed a similar deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last year. Partnerships offer an easier way for foreign companies to comply with China’s strict data storage regulations.

Eros didn’t disclose the financial terms but targets $10M in revenue in the first year of the deal.

Chinese viewers will be able to watch about 100 movies at the Eros Now launch next month, but the total will increase to about 1,000 titles in the next year.

Eros Now has the rights to over 5K movies in Indian languages and has 10.1M paid subscribers in India.

Eros shares are up 5.4% to $11.65.