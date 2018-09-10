Duke Energy plans to close all North Carolina coal plants over 30 years

Duke Energy (DUK +0.2% ) plans to close its seven North Carolina coal plants during the next 30 years, according to filings with state regulators.

“As we lower our carbon footprint, Duke Energy is increasingly moving away from coal-fired generation and we are not including the addition of coal-fired generation going forward,” DUK says.

DUK’s final North Carolina coal unit retirement is expected to occur in 2048 at the Rogers Energy Complex in Cliffside.

DUK’s projections fit with the company’s sustainability goal to reduce “carbon emissions by more than 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. The plans accomplish this goal, despite serving more customer demand over the planning period and without federal or state carbon mandates."