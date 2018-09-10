Spectrum Global announces reverse split 1:200

Spectrum Global Solutions, (OTCPK:SGSI) has received approval from FINRA for a 1:200 reverse split of its common stock.

The Company’s common stock begins trading today on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 84764H201 and temporary symbol "SGSID," with the "D" appended to signify that the reverse stock split has occurred and will revert to "SGSI" after 20 trading days.

Spectrum CEO Roger Ponder stated: “The reverse stock split is intended to facilitate the Company’s aggressive acquisition strategy and future plans to up list to a national exchange”.

Any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split have been rounded up to the nearest whole share.