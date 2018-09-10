Analyst predicts iPhone delay, iPad USB-C ahead of fall event

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with some more predictions ahead of Wednesday’s Apple (AAPL -1.2% ) fall event.

Kuo expects the 6.1-inch iPhone to launch in late September to early October because of “quality issues of assembly and display.”

Other predictions: Face ID in the iPad Pro, which will also switch from the Lightning port to USB-C for the first time and ship with a new 18W USB-C charger. A rumored low-price MacBook could feature Touch ID without the Touch Bar and replace the current 12-inch model. The Apple Watch will have slimmer bezels and ECG support with ceramic backs coming to all models.

In other Apple news, the tech giant just won its first Creative Arts Emmy. Carpool Karaoke: The Series grabbed the award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

