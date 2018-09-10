Home improvement rally ahead of hurricane

Home improvement retailers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) both hit new all-time highs this morning.

Home Depot is up 1.86% and traded as high as $211.62.

Lowe's is 2.30% higher and traded as high as $112.51.

While sentiment in general on the pair is very positive, there is also a major hurricane brewing in the Atlantic that could lead to some extra sales in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Hurricane Florence is due to make U.S. landfall sometime on Thursday evening.