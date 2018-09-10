Broad Institute prevails in appeal of CRISPR patents

UC-Berkeley has failed in its attempt to invalidate certain patents held by the Broad Institute related to gene editing technology CRISPR/Cas9. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that there was no interference between Broad's patents and the ones UC-Berkeley applied for. The court's decision affirmed the unanimous vote from the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board in last year.

UC-Berkeley could appeal again to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the high court is unlikely to accept the case.

Investors in Editas Medicine (EDIT +0.6% ) should breathe a bit easier since it licensed the disputed patents from Broad some time ago.

