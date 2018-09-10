C-Suite moves at Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KSU +1.4% ) announces the appointment of Brian Hancock to the new position of chief innovation officer and Michael Naatz to the position of chief marketing officer.

The appointments become effective on October 1.

Under the newly created CIO role, Hancock will lead the development of KCS’ innovation and technology strategy. Hancock has held executive positions responsible for global supply chain management, operations and technology at Family Dollar Stores, The Martin – Brower Company, Whirlpool and Schneider National.

Naatz will succeed Hancock as chief marketing officer. He served as KCS’ senior vice president and chief information officer since May 2012. He has also held executive leadership positions responsible for information technology, customer service and enterprise management at USF Holland and YRCW.

