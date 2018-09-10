Tencent will shutter poker game

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) will shutter its “Everyday Texas Hold’Em” online game due to increasing governmental controls on the game industry.

Tencent will shut down the game server on September 25 and issue refunds to existing players or convert the in-game currency to work in other games.

The company recently had to stop sales of its week-old “Monster Hunter: World” because regulators pulled the operating license.

