Digirad Corporation announces conversion to holding company structure

The Board of Directors of Digirad Corporation (DRAD +4.4% ) has approved the company's conversion into a diversified holding company and acquisition of ATRM Holdings (NASDAQ:ATRM) for 0.4 shares of Digirad common stock for each share of ATRM common stock.

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q19.

The conversion is expected to be immediately accretive, to improve future revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth, and create a platform for bolt-on acquisitions and other growth opportunities.

Anticipate up to 100% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and up to 142% increase in Free Cash Flow with less than a 5% increase in DRAD’s share count

Free Cash Flow per share to increase to $0.43 to $0.66 (+115% to +164%).

Dividend coverage ratio of 91% to 114% projected to increase to 195% to 300%

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $145M to $155M, Adjusted EBITDA: $16M to $20M versus $8.5M to $9.5Mn in 2018 for Digirad stand-alone

Mr. David Noble was appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer of on September 1.

HoldCo’s team will include Jeff Eberwein (Chairman), Matt Molchan (CEO of Healthcare Imaging Division), Dan Koch(CEO of Modular Building Division), Steve Clark (Chief Financial Officer), and Hannah Bible (General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer).