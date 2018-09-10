House panel set to vote on marijuana bill

A U.S. House panel that oversees federal drug enforcement will vote this week on a bill that would require the federal government to issue more licenses to grow marijuana used in scientific studies, significantly expanding research opportunities in the field.

For the past 50 years, a farm at the University of Mississippi has been the sole legal source for research-use cannabis.

The bill has bipartisan support, including Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), a long-time opponent of marijuana reform.

Selected tickers: CGC, OTCPK:MJNA, OTCQX:ACBFF, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, CRON, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, TLRY, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:MCOA, OTC:HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQB:KAYS, OTCQB:ENRT, OTCPK:ENDO, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:REFG