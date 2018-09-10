AMD +6.5% as Susquehanna sees gains in CPU share

Susquehanna says AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is picking up market share in desktops and laptops with Ryzen Mobile showing “signs of life.”

Analyst Chris Rolland cites his recent analysis showing that “most data points for AMD were constructive.”

While the success is a negative for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Rolland says Intel still has a strong mix with desktop ASPs up 4% Q/Q.

Rolland has a Neutral rating on AMD and a Positive rating on Intel.

AMD shares are up 6.5% to $29.13.