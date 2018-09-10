Genuine Parts updates on Essendant deal

Genuine Parts (GPC +0.5% ) announces that it received notice from Essendant of its intent to terminate the merger agreement to combine S.P. Richards business with Essendant after determining that a competing acquisition proposal from Staples is a "superior proposal" as defined in the merger agreement.

Genuine Parts says it anticipates that the merger agreement will terminate at the end of the three day period it has to match the Staples offer.

Essendant will be required to pay a termination fee to GPC in the amount of $12M if no deal is struck.

