Nat gas to pass oil as North America's 'single largest energy source,' firm says

Oil will be overtaken by natural gas as North America's primary energy source this year and remain the dominant source until 2050, according to risk management firm DNV GL.

The Norwegian firm forecasts overall energy demand in the U.S. and Canada will continue to shrink as the regional economy becomes less based on manufacturing and as electricity plays a greater role, which eventually will lead to energy demand falling 43% by 2050.

"Energy efficiency is going to outpace the growth in GDP... that's the main reason why energy demand is peaking," says DNV GL head Remi Eriksen.

