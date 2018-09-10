UK economy grows 0.6% in 3-Months to July

UK economy grew 0.6% in the three months to July, fastest expansion in nearly a year, from 0.4% expansion earlier.

ONS head of GDP Rob Kent-Smith indicated that services grew particularly strongly while retail sales performed well, boosted by warm weather and the World Cup.

“The dominant service sector again led economic growth in the month of July with engineers, accountants and lawyers all enjoying a busy period, backed up by growth in construction, which hit another record high level,” Kent-Smith commented.

Source: Investing.com

