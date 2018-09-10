Iran to refund Total when phase 11 of South Pars project operational

Iran will reimburse Total (TOT -0.3% ) for its investment in the South Pars natural gas field but not until phase 11 of the multibillion-dollar project becomes operational, the Iranian Oil Minister said over the weekend.

TOT signed a contract last year to develop phase 11 of the field with an initial $1B investment but pulled out of the project last month after failing to obtain a waiver from reinstated U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In May, when TOT said it would pull out unless it secured a sanctions waiver, the company said it had spent less than €40M on the project and withdrawing would not hurt its production growth targets.