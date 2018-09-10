Intel acquires SoC tool company NetSpeed Systems

Intel (INTC -0.3% ) acquires system-on-a-chip design tool company NetSpeed Systems for undisclosed terms.

NetSpeed will join Intel’s Silicon Engineering Group with co-founder and CEO (and Intel vet) Sundari Mitra coming on as a vice president to continue leading her team.

NetSpeed’s last funding round was a $10M Series C raise in 2016, which valued the startup at $60M.

The acquisition will help build Intel’s SoC business against larger rivals like Nvidia (NVDA +1.3% ) and Qualcomm (QCOM +2.5% ).

