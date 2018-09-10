Royal Nickel doubles after huge gold discovery at Australian mine

Shares of Canadian junior miner Royal Nickel (OTCQX:RNKLF +92.9%) roughly double after discovering gold deposits in Western Australia totaling more than A$15M (US$10.66M).
The unearthed specimens - with the largest weighing nearly 200 lbs. and covered in 2,300 oz. of gold valued at ~A$3.8M (US$2.7M) - were found in the Beta Hunt mine, which the company has been trying to sell.
To put the discovery into perspective, the Beta Hunt mine normally produces ore that contains 2-4 g/ton of gold, considered a standard amount, but the latest find contains 2K g/ton of gold.
