Royal Nickel doubles after huge gold discovery at Australian mine

Shares of Canadian junior miner Royal Nickel (OTCQX:RNKLF +92.9% ) roughly double after discovering gold deposits in Western Australia totaling more than A$15M (US$10.66M).

The unearthed specimens - with the largest weighing nearly 200 lbs. and covered in 2,300 oz. of gold valued at ~A$3.8M (US$2.7M) - were found in the Beta Hunt mine, which the company has been trying to sell.

To put the discovery into perspective, the Beta Hunt mine normally produces ore that contains 2-4 g/ton of gold, considered a standard amount, but the latest find contains 2K g/ton of gold.