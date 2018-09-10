Euro zone investor morale falls on emerging market, trade angst

Eurozone investor morale fell to 12.0 from 14.7 in August, missing estimates of a dip to 14.6 as concerns about emerging markets, political developments in Europe and trade tensions with the United States weighed on sentiment.

A sub-index measuring expectations fell to -8.8 from -5.8. A sub-index on current conditions fell to 35.0 from 37.3.

"Economic expectations for the emerging regions in Asia and Latin America are losing a great deal and are thus also weighing on prospects in developed industrial nations," Manfred Huebner, managing director of Sentix, said in a statement.

Source: Investing.com