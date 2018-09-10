Qualcomm launches new Android watch processor

Qualcomm (QCOM +3.2% ) is releasing the Snapdragon Wear 3100, a new processor for Android (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) watches meant to extend battery life, enhance displays, and offer more versatility for wearables.

The chip adds a secondary low-power processor that’s intended to handle most of the work when the wearable isn’t in use (so for things like the sensors and ambient display). Qualcomm says the co-processor will use up to 20x less energy than the main processor.

Regarding battery improvement, Qualcomm estimates a typical Wear OS smartwatch will get over a day of battery life, about five hours longer than current models.

Another interesting update is the fact that Qualcomm will now let hardware companies write their own code to read heart rate or other data. In the past, companies had to rely on Qualcomm algorithms.

The first Wear 3100 chip-enabled watches will ship before year’s end with models coming from Fossil, Louis Vuitton, and Montblanc.