California commits to 100% clean energy by 2045 as governor signs bill

California's Gov. Brown signs a law requiring the state to secure 100% of its electricity from clean energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower from large dams by 2045.

The new law gives California the most far-reaching clean energy goals of any U.S. state, along with Hawaii, which set a similar target in 2015 of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045, and marks the most high-profile pushback against the Trump administration on environmental issues.

Supporters of the measure included most of California’s top environmental groups and renewable energy trade associations; opponents included major utilities such as Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) and Southern California Edison (NYSE:ED) as well as oil interests.

