Fuel shippers ask FERC to expedite hearing on Colonial Pipeline rates

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) request the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expedite a hearing on the fee structure of the Colonial Pipeline that they allege is costing them millions of dollars.

FERC's delays in a hearing on the pipeline’s rates are costing “at a minimum” $4.95M/month, the companies say.

The complaint, which has been pending with FERC for nine months, also alleges Colonial overcharged the companies by a combined $60M over two years and is potentially monopolizing fuel delivery into the New York region.

Colonial is the largest U.S. refined products system with more than 5,500 miles and is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea’s National Pension Service, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and others.