Tahoe Resources -4% amid continued uncertainty over Escobal mine restart

Tahoe Resources (TAHO -4.2% ) will work "in good faith" with Guatemalan officials and locals to resolve a dispute and resume operations at its Escobal silver mine, CEO Jim Voorhees tells investors on conference call to discuss the dispute.

The CEO says the miner remains financially sound and says Tahoe's credit facilities have no ties to Escobal and that its gold mines in Peru and elsewhere are enough to support the company's balance sheet for the time being.

Voorhees says similar disputes in Guatemala have been settled in six months or less, although a similar outcome in this case is not certain.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court last week upheld the suspension of licenses at Escobal mine from July 2017 after an anti-mining group alleged that the country's Ministry of Energy and Mines did not consult with the Xinca indigenous people before awarding the Escobal mining license to Tahoe.