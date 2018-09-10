NGL Energy Partners acquires ranches in New Mexico

NGL Energy Partners (NGL +1.2%) completes the purchase of ~36,000-acre Beckham Ranch and execute the latest phase of its Delaware Basin water infrastructure strategy.
The Beckham Ranch includes ~9.6M barrels of annual fresh water rights.
NGL also acquires the McCloy Ranch, consisting of ~87,000 acres of land and an associated 2M barrels of annual water rights in the core of the Delaware Basin in southern New Mexico
The acquisitions add to NGL's +30M barrels of annual available freshwater volume in the Delaware Basin.
NGL paid ~93M for both the acquisitions with an estimated full year run-rate Adjusted EBITDA contribution of $18M.
