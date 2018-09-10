Ideanomics names co-CEO, two others to executive suite

Ideanomics (SSC +3.3% ) -- the former Seven Stars Cloud -- has named Brett McGonegal its co-chief executive officer, alongside Bruno Wu.

McGonegal is the former CEO of Hong Kong-listed investment bank The Reorient Group, which was sold to Alibaba's Jack Ma and his associates in 2015.

That move is effective Sept. 21.

In other executive additions, Uwe Parpart (chairman of Asia Times Holdings) is joining the company as chief strategy officer. Prior to Asia Times, Parpart was also at Reorient Group as chief strategist and head of research.

And Eval Kalimtgis will join as chief investment officer and head of financial product development. He was most recently founder of the Strategic Portfolio Group at JPMorgan's CIO division in London.