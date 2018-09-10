Oceaneering wins deal to deliver umbilical for Shell Gulf of Mexico project

Oceaneering (OII +0.3% ) says it was awarded a contract with Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) to supply 5.6 miles of umbilical and flying leads for Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) deepwater Vito development in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico; financial terms are not disclosed.

OII expects design and engineering work to begin before the end of this month, with manufacturing starting in early 2019 and completion by Q2 2020.

Vito will be Shell’s 11th deepwater host in the Gulf of Mexico and currently is scheduled to begin producing oil in 2021; Shell is operator and holds a 63.1% stake while partners Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) owns 36.9%.