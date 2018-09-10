Restaurant chains with highest exposure to Hurricane Florence

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) is down 1.8% on the day with Hurricane Florence due to a make landfall in the U.S. across a region where the chain has one of the higher mixes of restaurants in the sector.

Some data crunching by the SunTrust analyst team indicates that 59% of Bojangles' stores are located in the Carolinas.

Carrols Restaurant (TAST +0.3% ) with 23% exposure to the Carolinas and Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES -1.7% ) with 12% exposure are also risk at seeing some sales drops for the weekend.

Sources: Restaurants News, Bloomberg