New French environment minister raises prospect of EDF shake-up

France’s new environment minister says Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY) must prove the viability of its next generation nuclear reactor before potential new plants can be considered and re-raises the prospect of a change in the structure of the state-controlled company.

On potential changes to the "architecture" of EDF, Minister de Rugy sahs he is "not in favor of change on principle, but I think that the status quo is not in the interest of the state and the company. You really have to look at everything, not just the subject of the energy transition, but also the debt of the company.”

The question of whether new reactors eventually will be commissioned is of particular importance to nuclear-focused EDF, and France is preparing to unveil a multi-year energy program this fall which will include details on the speed at which the country should pursue a government target to cut nuclear’s share of domestic electricity production to 50%.